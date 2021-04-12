IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 12, 2021?

In a nail biting end of the battle between Punjab Kings verses Rajasthan Royals, KL Rahul's 'Red Gang' chose victory with Harshdeep Singh's swift bowling style. While Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson with whopping 119 runs, needing a six to win sliced it hard but straight to Deepak Hooda at sweeper cover.

While, chasing a mammoth 222-run target, Rajasthan Royals got off to a terrible start, losing their openers inside four overs. Sent in to bat, KL Rahul (91) and Deepak Hooda (64) added 105 runs for the third wicket to power Punjab Kings to 221/6 in their 20 overs.