IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 11, 2021?

Kolkata Knight Riders gaining victory against Sun Risers Hyderabad today at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai won it's 100th IPL match since the beginning. KKR's dashing duo Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi smashed half centuries and set a target of 187 runs for the SRH.

Defending a target of 188 for victory, KKR restricted SRH to 177 for 5 in 20 overs to win the match.

SRH's Manish Pandey remained unbeaten on 54 off 41 balls with 2 fours and as many sixes while Bairstow scored 55 while Samad made 15 not out.

KKR pacer Prasidg Krishna was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 35 while Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins and Andre Russell bagged a wicket each for the two-time champions.

SRH's Rashid Khan (2/24) was yet again at his best, asking tough questions to the batsmen but most of his bowling colleagues proved ineffective on a batting-friendly wicket.it