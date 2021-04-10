IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 10, 2021?

Shikhar Dhawan smashed a 54-ball 85 with Prithvi Shaw's 38-ball 72 and guided Delhi Capitals to a two-wicket victory over three times champion Chennai Superkings on day 2 of IPL opener in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Saturday.

Sent into bat, CSK scored 180 for seven against Delhi Capitals. In reply, DC completed the job in the final ball of the match with Shikhar Dhawan- Rishabh Pant leading the way.

Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan proved to be the chief scorers for Delhi Capitals pushing the team to defeat CSK. While Suresh Raina made his comeback by smashing 54 runs though the captain of the team MS Dhoni's return to competitive cricket after over five months turned out to be a failure with the bat as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper fell to a second ball duck off the bowling of young pacer Avesh Khan.