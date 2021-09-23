IPL 2021: When and where to watch today's KKR vs MI encounter Live on TV and online

Day five of the second leg of the Indian Premiere League will see the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

While MI had a disappointing start to their campaign in the phase two, enduring a defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, KKR, on the other hand, will take on the field, high on confidence after their dominating 9-wicket victory over RCB at the same venue.

To add to the concerns of the MI fans, there are still doubts over MI's regular skipper Rohit Sharma and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness. The duo had missed MI's previous game against CSK owing to niggles, which Mahela Jayawardene, MI's head coach had informed to be just a precautionary measure. However, MI bowler Trent Boult did not sound very firm about Sharma and Pandya's availability in the match against KKR.

Following are the Live Streaming details about the MI vs KKR match today:

Where is the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match No. 34 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match begin?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match begins at 7:30 PM IST today (Thursday, September 23).

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Hotstar.

