IPL 2021: What made Natasa Stankovic and Ritika Sajdeh's jaws drop during KKR vs MI match?

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovix and Pankhuri Sharma, who's married to Krunal Pandya, were spotted in the stands during Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, on Tuesday.

A picture, which went viral on social media, shows the ladies looking astonished as they peep in actress Natasa Sankovic's phone.

While picture has become fodder for memesters, Mumbai Indians' official Instagram page has shared what actually left the cricketer wives surprised.

Sharing a picture of Rohit Sharma bowling, they wrote, "Swipe to see what made them and every one of us go."