IPL 2021: What made Natasa Stankovic and Ritika Sajdeh's jaws drop during KKR vs MI match?

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovix and Pankhuri Sharma, who's married to Krunal Pandya, were spotted in the stands during Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, on Tuesday.
A picture, which went viral on social media, shows the ladies looking astonished as they peep in actress Natasa Sankovic's phone.
While picture has become fodder for memesters, Mumbai Indians' official Instagram page has shared what actually left the cricketer wives surprised.
Sharing a picture of Rohit Sharma bowling, they wrote, "Swipe to see what made them and every one of us go."
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fell to a stunning 10-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) despite being in a dominant position for much of the match.
Andre Russell took as many as five wickets as KKR dismissed MI for 152 runs. They were cruising for much of the chase thanks to a 72-run opening stand between Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill. While Rana scored 57, Gill made 33 and was dismissed in ninth over.
From there, however, the two-time champions went through a stunning collapse with none of the rest of the batsmen managing to make a double digit score. They ended up being restricted to 142/7.
KKR owner, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, ended up apologising to fans for the performance.
"Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!" Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter.
(With inputs from IANS)