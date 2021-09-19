IPL 2021: Virendra Sehwag picks MI and DC as top contenders for this year's title; here's why

Mumbai: The second phase of IPL 2021 is a all-set to begin from today staring 7:30 PM after the T20 tournament was suspended for four months amid pandemic. Defending champions Mumbai India (MI) led by Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face each other in tonight's match here at UAE's Dubai stadium.

MI and CSK are two of the most popular and strongest team in the history of the IPL, both have won the most IPL T20 championship trophies than any other team with MI leading in the championship chart.

The current table puts Mumbai Indians on the 4th spot while CSK's standing is at number 2nd. Both teams have performed extremely well and it is always difficult to guess which team will come on the top.

As the UAE leg is about to start, predictions have been made by experts, panelists, observers, and former crickets. They have shared views on who will be this year's champion in this glorious cash-flowing tournament.

One such prediction is made by former Indian opener and cricket legend Virendra Sehwag, choosing his favorites for the 2021 tournament, Sehwag picked Mumbai Indians (MI), and Rishab Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) as the top contenders for the trophy while saying that MI is carrying the advantage.

Both teams have been up against in the finals of last year's IPL but MI's performance under pressure made them champions once again.

"Since the second half has been shifted to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, I think Delhi and Mumbai will again be favourites and the five-time champions are slightly ahead. Chennai's average score in India was 201 during the first phase but I think when it comes to UAE tracks, they would be lacking a bit in batting firepower. If I have to pick one team, that will be Mumbai,"," Sehwag told PTI.

MI is currently at No.4 in the points table with 8 points from 7 matches. DC, on the other hand, is at the top of the table with 12 points in 8 games played in the first phase in India.

While MI has won 5 titles since the start of the tournament, DC has never won a title.

