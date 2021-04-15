IPL 2021: Virat Kohli reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was reprimanded for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during the game against SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Known for expressing his emotions on the field, Virat Kohli was seen kicking an empty chair in frustration while walking back to the dressing room after being dismissed by SRH all-rounder Jason Holder.

"Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," IPL official statement read.

During the 13th over of RCB innings, Kohli top edged a short delivery by Holder to fine-leg where Vijay Shankar took a brilliant catch to dismiss the RCB skipper on 33.

Kohli was extremely unhappy about his dismissal as the pitch wasn't easy to bat on and he was looking in good touch. The marquee player's frustration was clearly visible as he hit the boundary cushion as well as a chair while he was on his way back to the pavilion.

Kohli and Co. won the game by 6 runs after the bowlers executed a dramatic turnaround in the final few overs.