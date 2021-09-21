IPL 2021 UAE leg, PBKS vs RR: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

In the third encounter of the UAE leg of the Vivo IPL 2021, Punjab Kings led by KL Rahul will be up against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Both the team had a rather forgettable first half of the IPL and are looking to redeem themselves.

Both teams have won just three games out of 7 in this year's IPL. The top players in both the sides have been rather inconsistent which has allowed other teams to dominate them.

For Rajasthan Royals, UAE leg would be an even tougher challenge as they will not have the services of three out of their top four players. Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes have already opted out of the marquee tournament.

Whereas for Punjab Kings, the problem lies in discovering the right team combination. They have all the arsenal in the world to win bIg tournaments, however, their big names, apart from Rahul, have disappointed the franchise on more than one occasions.

Both the teams would be desperate to start with a win in order to keep their hopes of making into the top four alive.

KL Rahul | IPL

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan, Evin Lewis

All-rounders: Chris Morris , Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar, Aiden Markram, Nathan Ellis, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Prabhsimran Singh, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle/Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Adil Rashid, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman/Tabraiz Shamsi.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 01:21 PM IST