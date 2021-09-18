IPL 2021 UAE leg: Full Schedule, venue, date, timings, here's all you need to know

Vivo IPL 2021 is back and fans can't keep calm. The tournament was called off midway due to the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, now when things seem to be under control, the UAE leg of the marquee tournament is set to start from September 19.

The first game will be played between Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. While CSK would look to continue playing as well as they did in first half, Mumbai would look to improve their performance.

Here's the complete schedule for Vivo IPL 2021 UAE leg-

Match 31 MI vs CSK - September 19 - 7:30 PM

Match 32 KKR vs RCB September 20 - 7:30 PM

Match 33 PBKS vs RR September 21 - 7:30 PM

Match 34 DC vs SRH September 22 - 7:30 PM

Match 35 MI vs KKR September 23 - 7:30 PM

Match 36 RCB vs CSK September 24 - 7:30 PM

Match 37 DC vs RR September 25 - 3:30 PM

Match 38 SRH vs PBKS September 25 - 7:30 PM

Match 39 CSK vs KKR September 26 - 3:30 PM

Match 40 RCB vs MI September 26 - 7:30 PM

Match 41 SRH vs RR September 27 - 7:30 PM

Match 42 KKR vs DC September 28 - 3:30 PM

Match 43 MI vs PBKS September 28 - 7:30 PM

Match 44 RR vs RCB September 29 - 7:30 PM

Match 45 SRH vs CSK September 30 - 7:30 PM

Match 46 KKR vs PBKS October 1 - 7:30 PM

Match 47 MI vs DC October 2 - 3:30 PM

Match 48 RR vs CSK October 2 - 7:30 PM

Match 49 RCB vs PBKS October 3 - 3:30 PM

Match 50 KKR vs SRH October 3 - 7:30 PM

Match 51 DC vs CSK October 4 - 7:30 PM

Match 52 RR vs MI October 5 - 7:30 PM

Match 53 RCB vs SRH October 6 - 7:30 PM

Match 54 CSK vs PBKS October 7 - 3:30 PM

Match 55 KKR vs RR October 7 - 7:30 PM

Match 56 SRH vs MI October 8 - 3:30 PM

Match 57 RCB vs DC October 8 - 7:30 PM

Match 58 Qualifier 1 October 10 - 7:30 PM

Match 59 Eliminator October 11- 7:30 PM

Match 60 Qualifier 2 October 13 - 7:30 PM

Match 61 Final October 15 - 7:30 PM

