IPL 2021: Twitter hail Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi; duo's half-centuries propel KKR to 187 for 6

Nitish Rana (80) and Rahul Tripathi (53) added 93 runs for the second wicket to power Kolkata Knight Riders to 187/6 in their 20 overs. Sent in to bat first, Shubman Gill and Rana gave KKR a good start, adding 53 runs for the opening wicket. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and decided to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight.

Left-handed batter Nitish Rana was on fire in their ongoing clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad as both teams aim to make a solid start in IPL 2021. Rana brought up his fifty in the tenth over with a stunning six over the deep backward square region. Not to forget, the batter had tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of the tournament. On the other hand, Rahul Tripathi also hit a half century with a 29-ball 53. Besides, Rahul completed 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. He achieved the feat while playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in KKR’s opening match of IPL 2021.

Both Rana and Tripathi won hearts of fans and took over Twitter with their outstanding performance on field. Here's a look