IPL 2021 suspended: Michael Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji flown to Chennai in air-ambulance

The Chennai Super Kings franchise has flown out Michael Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji by an air ambulance to Chennai. Both of them are asymptomatic and there is no cause for concern but CSK management doesn't want to take any risk.

“See, we have better contacts in Chennai, so it was decided to fly both Hussey and Balaji into Chennai in an air ambulance to ensure that if the need arises, we have the facilities ready. Fortunately, they have no symptoms and both are doing fine. But yes, Hussey has to wait to get a negative report before he can leave India. We will arrange a charter when he is safe to fly,” a CSK official explained to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has given the assurance to his players that he would be the last person to leave the team camp and he will ensure that each and every member of the squad leave for home safely.

A report in The Indian Express stated that 'Thala' Dhoni told his players on a video chat that since the IPL was happening in India, foreigners must leave first followed by the domestic players. Meanwhile 'Captain Cool' will be the last man to depart.