IPL 2021 suspended: KKR batsman Tim Seifert tests positive for Covid-19, will miss the flight to New Zealand

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert will not travel to New Zealand on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19. The wicketkeeper-batsman tested positive in both his pre-departure PCR tests and will now receive treatment in India.

A statement from New Zealand Cricket read, "BLACKCAPS batsman Tim Seifert has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be travelling back to New Zealand on the charter flight with New Zealand’s other Indian Premier League players, support staff and commentators."

"Seifert, who represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, failed both his pre-departure PCR tests and as a result will be taken into quarantine. Immediate advice is that he is experiencing moderate symptoms. One of the two charter flights transporting New Zealand’s IPL contingent back home has already departed India, and the other will leave this evening (NZ time) after being delayed for logistical reasons," the statement further read.

NZC chief executive David White claimed that Seifert had returned 7 negative tests in the last 10 days and and was confident he would be receiving the best of care from his franchise.

The swashbuckling hitter will be transferred to Chennai where he will be treated in the same private hospital in which Michael Hussey has been staying since he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.