IPL 2021 suspended for the time being as COVID-19 pandemic rages

BCCI had planned to conduct the 14th edition of the IPL as per schedule despite the devastation caused in the country by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

However, their plans took a serious hit when SRH keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha was diagnosed COVID positive just before SRH was gearing up to take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

DC's ace leg spinner Amit Mishra, CSK coach Laxmipathy Balaji and a travel support staff member also tested positive for COVID-19.

The future of IPL 2021 looked to be in jeopardy after two KKR squad members, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday due to which the KKR versus RCB game was postponed.