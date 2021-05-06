IPL 2021 suspended: Australian players, coaches and match officials leave for Maldives

Australian cricketers, coaches, match officials and commentators involved in the 14th edition of Vivo IPL 2021 have left for Maldives in a chartered flight, Cricket Australia confirmed on Twitter.
All the members will now wait in Maldives till Australia opens its borders to receive them. Cricket Australia thanked the BCCI for transporting all Australian members to Maldives within two days after the leagued was postponed.
However, Chennai Super Kings' coach Mike Hussey will remain in India as he was tested positive for COVID-19. "Cricket Australia will work closely with BCCI to ensure Mike's safe return," the statement read.
Australia has sealed its borders to travelers from India until May 15 due to the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 14th edition of the IPL was postponed after several cricketers and support staff members in different franchises tested positive for COVID-19.
