IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan tests positive for COVID-19, 6 close contacts isolated

The BCCI on Wednesday announced that Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19 while 6 close contacts have been isolated.

T Natarajan tested positive hours before SRH will be facing Delhi Capitals today evening.

The Indian Premier League issued an offical statement announcing T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. "The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad and is currently asymptomatic," it added.

The media release also clarified that tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

The medical team has identified the below mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation:

1. Vijay Shankar - Player

2. Vijay Kumar - Team Manager

3. Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist

4. Anjana Vannan - Doctor

5. Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager

6. Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler

The news comes as a shocker after strict measures were taken by the organizers to prevent any COVID-19 cases. The cricketers were in a bio-bubble, while the hosts decided to allow some crowds.

Earlier in May, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had suspended IPL 2021 due to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases inside IPL's bio-bubble. After a lot of discussions, the board decided to shift the remaining matches to UAE due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in India.

The 14th season of the IPL resumed on Sunday with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians squaring off.

