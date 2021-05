IPL 2021: SunRisers Hyderabad remove David Warner as captain, Kane Williamson to lead for remaining season

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday announced that Kane Williamson will be taking over from David Warner as the captain of the side for the remainder of the 2021 season. SunRisers Hyderabad is currently at the bottom of the table with just 2 points from six games. The franchise has also hinted that there would be a change in the playing XI for their next game and there would be definitely a change in the overseas set of players and it may be hinting at Warner sitting out the match against Rajasthan Royals.

"SunRisers Hyderabad would like to announce that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy for tomorrow's match and for the remainder of IPL 2021. The team management has also made the decision that they will be changing their overseas combination for tomorrow's match against Rajasthan Royals," SRH said in an official statement.