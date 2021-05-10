IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad owners donate Rs 30 crore in India's fight against COVID-19

New Delhi, May 10: Owners of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sun TV, on Monday donated Rs 30 crore towards COVID-19 relief work being undertaken by the state and central governments along with various NGOs.

India is battling a devastating health crisis in the second wave of the global pandemic, which is currently causing over 4,000 daily deaths.

"Sun TV Network is donating a sum of Rs 30 crore to provide relief to those affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," Sunrisers Hyderabad said in a statement posted on their twitter handle.

"This will be spent on several initiatives currently underway at various states of India including the following: 1. Donations to the various programmes initiated by the Government of India and State governments. 2. Partnering with NGOs that are providing oxygen cylinders, medicines etc."