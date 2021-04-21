Cricket

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by nine wickets

By PTI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16), Rashid Khan (1/17) and Siddarth Kaul (1/27) were the other wicket-takers for Sunrisers

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings players great each other after the match 14 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed Punjab Kings by nine wickets to snap their three-match losing streak in the IPL here on Wednesday. Opting to bat, Punjab Kings were bundled out for a below-par 120, courtesy pacer Khaleel Ahmed (3/21) and spinner Abhishek Sharma (2/24), who shared five wickets between them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16), Rashid Khan (1/17) and Siddarth Kaul (1/27) were the other wicket-takers for Sunrisers.

Chasing the total, opener Jonny Bairstow (63 not out) first added 73 runs off 60 balls with David Warner (37) and then shared an unbeaten 48-run stand with Kane Williamson (16) to take SRH home in 18.4 overs.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 120 all out in 19.4 overs (Shahrukh Khan 22; Khaleel Ahmed 3/21).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 121 for one in 18.4 overs (Jonny Bairstow 63; Fabian Allen

