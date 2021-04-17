IPL 2021: Stokes leaves for UK, RR wishes him a speedy recovery

New Delhi, April 17: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has left the Rajasthan Royals bubble to head back home to undergo surgery on his injured finger and the franchise has wished him a speedy recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Royals wrote, "Bye Ben. The all-rounder flew back home last night after a scan revealed that he'll have to undergo surgery on his finger. Speedy recovery, champ." Stokes was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL due to a finger injury. He has been sidelined for up to three months, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Friday.

ECB also informed that a repeat X-ray and CT scan on Thursday revealed that Stokes has a fracture of his left index finger and the all-rounder would fly home on Saturday for the surgery.