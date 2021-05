IPL 2021, SRH vs MI: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

In match 31 of Vivo IPL 2021, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on SunRisers Hyderabad. After a massive scare last night when the game between KKR and RCB was postponed, IPL 2021 is back on track.

The batting superstars of Mumbai Indians have finally started firing. Kieron Pollard played a terrific innings in the last game against CSK to script an unlikely win. Moreover, Quinton de Kock is also back in form. However, the team would like its main pacer Jasprit Bumrah to deliver a better performance at the death.

Whereas SRH are really struggling. The bowlers in the side have leaked way too many runs and the batsmen haven't done anything substantial either. It would be interesting to see how the team plays under the captaincy of Kane Williamson as the management decided to axe David Warner from the playing 11, a move which was heavily criticized by SRH fans.

Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Williamson, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nabi, Rahul Chahar, Rashid Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni

Teams

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, David Warner

