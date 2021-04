IPL 2021, SRH vs DC: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

In match 20 of Vivo IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals will take on SunRisers Hyderabad. Both teams would be hungry for a win in order build winning momentum.

DC has been able to put forth impressive performances. Especially their last win against Mumbai Indians would have given them a lot of confidence. DC's openers have been in tremendous touch. However, the team requires better performances from the middle order batsmen.

SRH has had a horrible start to their season. After losing three games on the trot, the team finally registered a win against PBKS. SRH requires stability in the middle order and consistency from David Warner who hasn't been able to deliver in this year's IPL as of yet.

Dream11 Prediction – SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) – IPL 2021

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada

Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

Probable Playing 11