IPL 2021: SRH skipper David Warner seen practicing in his hotel room ahead of tournament; watch video

Mumbai: Indian Premier League (IPL) is heading towards its second phase after the matches were canceled due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in India and all around the globe. The next phase of IPL is scheuled to resume on 19 September and the games will be played in Dubai.

As all teams prepare for the upcoming tournament while feeling the Covid-19 pressure, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain and Australian left-handed opener David Warner was seen practicing in his room with a bat during his mandatory six-day quarantine period ahead of the tournament.

A video surfaced on social media networking site Twitter shows that Warner is waving his bat and hitting a football-sized heavy ball in the hotel passage of his room.

"Quarantine or No Quarantine: Practice is a must, right @davidwarner31?" SRH officials tweeted. Warner is surely excited to be on the ground but he is making the most of his quarantine time at the hotel room while practicing.

"Have to keep the feet moving, adapt to conditions and take in the non-existing fresh air. This is all about trying to tick the legs and body over so I am able to hit the ground running when out of quarantine," Warner said on his Instagram post.

This will be the 14th session of the world's biggest and most expensive cricket league that will be hosted by the the United Arab Emirates. The first match will be an eye-catching event for everyone waiting to see their favorite teams on the ground once again as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians on 19 September 2021.

Meanwhile, England's right-handed batsman Jonny Bairstow has been replaced by West Indie's Sherfane Rutherford for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this edition of the IPL.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 07:10 PM IST