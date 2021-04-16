IPL 2021: South Africa Coach Mark Boucher hints AB de Villiers will likely play T20 World Cup

South African cricket team's national coach Mark Boucher while speaking to TimesLIVE said that former captain AB de Villiers remains in the frame for the men's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup to be hosted by India later in the year.

The swashbuckling batsman‚ who is currently playing for RCB‚ hasn’t played for South Africa since he retired in 2018 after having played 114 Tests‚ 228 ODIs and 78 T20s.

Though 37 now, De Villiers during a recent press conference before the IPL told reporters that he still ‘remains young as ever’, Boucher said they will talk again towards the end of the cash-rich league.

“I haven’t had a conversation with him of late but I did chat to him before he went over to the IPL‚” said Boucher.

“The conversations are still very much open and AB, being the person that he is, he wanted to perform very well at the IPL to prove to himself and everyone that he is still very much a big figure in world cricket and can dominate at that level.

“I said to him‚ you go over there and do your thing and I will give you a shout towards the back end of the IPL and see where you are. That’s where we are at the moment with him.”