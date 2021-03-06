IPL 2021 set to start from April 9 at six different venues in India

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on April 9, exactly 12 days after the Indian cricket team completes its ongoing assignment against England, a BCCI source revealed on Saturday. The third and last match of the ODI series against England will be held on March 28 in Pune. The duration of the popular T20 league has been fixed keeping in mind India's international schedule.

"We have provisionally decided that IPL will start on April 9 and end on May 30," a senior BCCI source told PTI. "The formal approval of dates and venues will be done during Governing Council meeting next week," the source added. Considering the prevailing circumstances when efforts are being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI has decided to host IPL matches in five cities -- Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi and Ahmedabad. The city of Mumbai will have to get clearance for hosting matches as the state of Maharashtra has seen a spurt in cases of late.