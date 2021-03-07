IPL 2021 schedule out, first match between MI and RCB on April 9: Check complete fixtures

The IPL Governing Council on Sunday announced the schedule for VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, to be played at six venues in India from April 9 to May 30.
Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata will be hosting the marquee event.
The season will kickstart on April 9 with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Playoffs as well as the final on May 30.
The IPL games will initially be played behind closed doors and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament, the BCCI said.
Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each. All matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue.
All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.
There will be a total of 11 double headers where 6 teams will play three afternoon matches & two teams will play two afternoon matches. The afternoon games are slated for a 3:30 PM IST start while the evening games will have a 7:30 PM IST start.
Complete fixtures for VIVO IPL 2021:
