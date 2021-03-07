IPL 2021 schedule out, first match between MI and RCB on April 9: Check complete fixtures

The IPL Governing Council on Sunday announced the schedule for VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, to be played at six venues in India from April 9 to May 30.

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata will be hosting the marquee event.

The season will kickstart on April 9 with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Playoffs as well as the final on May 30.

The IPL games will initially be played behind closed doors and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament, the BCCI said.