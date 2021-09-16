IPL 2021: Schedule, date, venue, and online tickets- All you need to know

Mumbai: The second phase of VIVO IPL 2021 is all set to kick off starting September 19. This will be the 14th edition of the T20 tournament right before Men's 2021 T20 World Cup that will commence between October 17 to November 14. The world's most popular T20 tournament (IPL) will be hosted by the UAE for the third time since 2014. A total of eight teams will fight for the championship while the opening match will be played between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The IPL 2021 was originally scheduled to be played in April and May 2021, just like every year, however, the tournament was postponed and rescheduled because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

New Date Announcement:

Given the pandemic situation in India, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on 07 June 2021 announced the resumption of the games from September 19 to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

IPL 2021 New Schedule:(date, time, matches, and venue)

No. Match Date Time Venue

1. MI Vs CSK 19-Sep-2021 07:30 PM Dubai

2. KKR Vs RCB 20-Sep-2021 07:30 PM Abu Dhabi

3. PBKS Vs RR 21-Sep-2021 07:30 PM Dubai

4. DC Vs SRH 22-Sep-2021 07:30 PM Dubai

5. MI Vs KKR 23-Sep-2021 07:30 PM Abu Dhabi

6. RCB Vs KKR 24-Sep-2021 07:30 PM Sharjah

7. DC Vs RR 25-Sep-2021 03:30 PM Abu Dhabi

8. SRH Vs PBKS 25-Sep-2021 07:30 PM Sharjah

9. CSK Vs KKR 26-Sep-2021 03:30 PM Abu Dhabi

10. RCB Vs MI 26-Sep-2021 07:30 PM Dubai

11. SRH Vs RR 27-Sep-2021 07:30 PM Dubai

12. KKR Vs DC 28-Sep-2021 03:30 PM Sharjah

13. MI Vs PBKS 28-Sep-2021 07:30 PM Abu Dhabi

14. RR Vs RCB 29-Sep-2021 07:30 PM Dubai

15. SRH Vs CSK 30-Sep-2021 07:30 PM Sharjah

16. KKR Vs PBKS 01-Oct-2021 07:30 PM Dubai

17. MI Vs DC 02-Oct-2021 03:30 PM Sharjah

18. RR Vs CSK 02-Oct-2021 07:30 PM Abu Dhabi

19. RCB Vs PBKS 03-Oct-2021 03:30 PM Sharjah

20. KKR Vs SRH 03-Oct-2021 07:30 PM Dubai

21. DC Vs CSK 04-Oct-2021 07:30 PM Dubai

22. RR Vs MI 05-Oct-2021 07:30 PM Sharjah

23. RCB Vs SRH 06-Oct-2021 07:30 PM Abu Dhabi

24. CSK Vs PBKS 07-Oct-2021 03:30 PM Dubai

25. KKR vs RR 07-Oct-2021 07:30 PM Sharjah

26. SRH Vs MI 08-Oct-2021 03:30 PM Abu Dhabi

27. RCB Vs DC 08-Oct-2021 07:30 PM Dubai

28. Qualifier 1 10-Oct-2021 07:30 PM Dubai

29. Eliminator 11-Oct-2021 07:30 PM Sharjah

30. Qualifier 2 13-Oct-2021 07:30 PM Sharjah

31. Final 15-Oct-2021 07:30 PM Dubai

As per the latest developments, fans will be allowed in the stadiums in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League 2021.

The tickets for the remainder of the tournament can be bought online on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on PlatinumList.net.

ALSO READ IPL 2021: 5 players to watch out this tournament in UAE leg

ALSO READ IPL 2021: Check out the points table before the start of Phase 2

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 04:59 PM IST