IPL 2021, RR vs KKR: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

In match 18 of Vivo IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals will take on the Knight Riders from Kolkata. Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the points and would be desperate for a win.

KKR have not performed as poorly as the numbers might suggest. They have actually found ways of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. However, the fight they put up in their last game against CSK while chasing 221 was commendable. The team needs its bowlers to deliver a better performance, especially at the death.

RR on the other hand has a plenty of issues to address. After Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone has also been ruled out of the 14th edition of Vivo IPL. The team needs its top order to score big. RR's bowling line-up was also brutally thrashed by RCB openers in their last game.

Dream11 Prediction – Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Riyan Parag

All-rounders: Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Mustafizur Rahman

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Mustafizur Rahman

Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Probable Playing 11