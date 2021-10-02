IPL 2021, RR vs CSK: Who is Akash Singh? All you need to know about Rajasthan Royal's latest debutant

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals has a new addition to the team as they take on top-tiered MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. Indian youngster and left-arm pacer Akash Singh has made his debut for RR in the second phase of the UAE leg of the IPL.

He was part of India's potent bowling attack in the 2020 U-19 World Cup where they finished runners-up. Hailing from Rajasthan, Akash Singh is still an uncapped player making his way towards achieving something with his IPL career. He was bought by Rajasthan Royals for mere Rs 20 lakhs during the IPL Players Auction ahead of IPL 2020 and was retained for the IPL 2021.

The left-arm pacer picked 7 wickets during the U19 World Cup and will be looking forward to making an impact in today's match against CSK and many more matches to come.

The youngster has played domestic T20 tournaments for Rajasthan in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the year 2019-20 and has also been part of India's U-19 cricket team in the 2019 ACC U-19 Asia Cup in 2019.

Well, so far there is not yet much for India's future bowler, but the left-arm pacer has commenced on his journey and will be looking forward to making an impact with his bowling skills.

CSK is placed at the top of the points table with 18 points while RR is at the second last with 8 points.

RR is taking on CSK in in the 47th game of the UAE leg of IPL here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 08:19 PM IST