IPL 2021, RR vs CSK: 5 players to watch out for in today's match

Mumbai: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 47 of the second phase of the UAE leg of the IPL here at ABU Dhabi's Sheikh Zayad stadium. CSK is right at the top of the table once again and became the first team of this season to already book its place in the qualifiers with 18 points.

Whereas, the Sanju Samson-led side has not quite been able to put up a show this year and is falling way behind. The three-time champions CSK would look to ensure that the momentum remains intact while playing against Rajasthan Royals.

With eight points from 11 games, RR are placed second from the bottom in the points table, and in their upcoming match against CSK will end their slim chances of qualifying for the knockout stage. Rajasthan will have to win all of their last three games to keep their chances alive for making it to the qualifiers.

As the top contenders face low ranked RR, here is the list of 5 players in today's match to watch out for:

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis has been exceptional for the Super Kings in the 2021 edition of the IPL. The former South Africa skipper has hit 435 runs at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 138.09 in this season of the IPL. Having scored four half-centuries in the T20 league, du Plessis has been on top of his game.

Josh Hazlewood: The Australian seamer popular in both white and red ball format has a consistency to lure batsmen to go for him and take wickets through different variations and extra bounce. In his last pitch against Hyderbad, Hazlewood took three wickets in four overs taking out top batters while maintaining an economy rate under six.

Sam Curran: The former Punjab Kings all-rounder is one of the most talented youngsters that CSK has invested in. The left-handed all-rounder was rewarded one of the top five breakout stars of 2018, as his all-around performances by ICC. He has a strike rate of 193.10 with an average of 18.66 and 9 wickets in eight matches he has played for CSK.

Evin Lewis: An aggressive left-handed batsman, Evin Lewis, joined RR for this season replacing their top batsman Jos Buttler and has proven his skills on the ground. Lewis has played 45 T20Is for West Indies, has scored 1318 runs at the strike rate of 158.03. His this IPL season's average is 33.33 with a strike rate of over 160.

Jaydev Unadkat: One of the most expensive buys for RR, the left-handed pacer is a talented and experienced player. Although his performance in this season of the IPL has not met expectations, he still can do some damages by restricting CSK batters at a low score.

The match will commence at 7:30 PM here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 05:05 PM IST