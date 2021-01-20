IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore release Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali ahead of mini-auction; check out retained players list

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday announced that they have decided to retain 12 members of their IPL 2020 squad and the likes of Aaron Finch, Chris Morris and Moeen Ali have been released from the squad.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal will be seen for RCB this season. While key performers of last season like Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj have also been retained.

Australia limited-overs skipper Finch and England all-rounder Moeen Ali along with South Africa's Chris Morris have been shown the door.

RCB's retained players: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pawan Deshpande.