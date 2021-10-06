IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH: 5 players to watch out for in today's match

Mumbai: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Banglore will take on Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 52 here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the second phase of the UAE leg of the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have already booked their place in the Playoffs and will be playing catch-up with Chennai Super Kings for the 2nd position.

On the other hand, the misery continued for Hyderabad as they crashed to yet another defeat in the last game against KKR. Sunrisers Hyderabad has managed to win just 2 of their 12 matches so far, and are standing last on the table currently.

While the Challengers will look to keep the winning run going and stay in contention for a top-two finish, Sunrisers will be keen to grab a consolation win and spoil Bangalore's party.

As the two teams face each other in their last match before the qualifier, here is a list of the 5 players in today's match to watch out for:

Glenn Maxwell: The right-hander batting all-rounder tops the list of must-watch players as he has been in the best form in the past few games for RCB. He has scored back-to-back half-centuries to help his team gain the third spot in the table and qualify for the playoffs. With an average of 40.70 and a strike rate of 145.28, Maxwell has hit 407 runs in 12 games of this season of the IPL.

Harshal Patel: The purple cap holder for this season of the IPL, Patel has taken the challenge of bowling the death overs head-on. The right-handed seamer has bowled with control in the death overs. He sits atop the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2021 with 26 wickets in 12 innings.

Kane Williamson: A lot will be dependent upon the captain in today's match, from scoring runs to boost the team's confidence, although the orange army is out of the game and have nothing to lose, they can still ruin RCB's chance to again 2 match points. He is good with the bat across all formats. The right-handed New Zealander has scored 235 runs in 9 games at an average of 47.

Rashid Khan: Bowlers will have a crucial role in their match against RCB if they want to restrict the opponent to a lower score. Rashid Khan is a responsible and committed bowler for the team and is probably the best chance SRH has in today's match. He has by far the best economy rate in the T20 matches. The right-arm leg-spinner has taken 15 wickets in 12 games at an economy rate of 6.16 in this season of the IPL.

Jason Holder: The West Indian right-handed all-rounder bowled wonderfully in his last game taking 3 wickets for just 27 runs against the top-tiered RCB. He has the strength to hit the ball out of the park once he settles in. He has scored 69 runs and grabbed 12 wickets in this season so far.

The match will commence at 7:30 PM here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

