IPL 2021, RCB vs RR: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

In match 16 of Vivo IPL 2021, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are all set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB have had a dream start to their campaign. King Kohli's men are yet to lose a game in this year's IPL, whereas RR have already lost two out of their three games.

RCB have finally found the winning combination. Pushing AB de Villiers down the order and promoting Glenn Maxwell has proved to be a masterstroke for the franchise. Moreover, uncapped Indian players like Harshal Patel and Shahbaz Ahmed have delivered incredible performances which is a great sign for the team.

The Royals are dearly missing Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. The team hasn't find the right balance yet. Especially the all-rounders in the side, Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia have had an ordinary tournament so far with the bat as well as with the ball. RR would have to deliver their absolute best to defeat RCB.

Dream11 Prediction – Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) – IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, David Miller, Riyan Parag

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman

RCB vs RR: Dream11 Team

AB de Villiers, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman

Teams

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

Probable Playing 11