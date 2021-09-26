IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: 5 players to watch out for in today's match

Mumbai: The super Sunday will continue with the day's second match as the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians here at Dubai international stadium. Both teams have struggled in this season and today's match will loosen the burden on the winning team. While RCB is at third position in the points table, the defending champions MI has gone lower to number six.

MI needs a boost their confidence as they have lost both of their previous games in this season of the UAE leg of the IPL, whereas the worrying factor for RCB is that they only won their last game and have lost 4 out of 5 games in this season.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see Kohli vs Rohit in this super Sunday match as both would be looking for a desperate win.

Here are the 5 players in today's match to watch out for:

Rohit Sharma: The MI skipper has started slower than usual in this season of the IPL but everyone is aware of his hard-hitting capacity. After missing his first match against CSK, he is back on the team and hopes to make his mark for what he is known for. With a strike rate of 125.77, Rohit has hit 283 runs in 8 matches at an average of 35.37 in this season of the IPL.

Devdutt Padikkal: Even after Kohli failed many times and has not been able to bag runs in this season of the IPL, Padikkal has proven to be a gem for RCB. He has been consistent on the pitch and has contributed every time he has come to bat. In the last match against CSK, Padikkal scored 70 runs off 50 balls, and therefore, he is without a doubt on the valuable player's list for this match.

Rahul Chahar: The unpredictable MI leg spinner is a great addition to the team and has proven his worth a lot of times when the team is in trouble. He has always impressed against the right-handed destructive batsmen like Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers and has knocked them on several occasions. It will be interesting to see what he has to offer in today's match against RCB.

Harshal Patel: Topping the list of most valuable players in this season of the IPL, RCB's Harshal Patel is currently the leading wicket-taker and the purple cap holder. Yet to make his debut for team India, the right-arm seamer has everyone's eyes gazed upon him with his current performance. Patel has taken 19 wickets in just 9 games of the IPL 2021 and wishes to continue his streak.

Quinton de Kock: The wicket-keeper opening batsman for MI is an outstanding performer with his bat and behind the stumps too. The aggressive left-handed South African player has been the lone performer so far, he scored a half-century in his last game against KKR for MI in their two games and is an automatic pick for the game.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 06:03 PM IST