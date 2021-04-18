IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

King Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 10 of Vivo IPL 2021. RCB is yet to lose a game whereas KKR were unable to chase 152 in their last game against Mumbai Indians.

RCB are off to a great start this season. The uncapped Indian players are turning out to be the heroes for RCB this season. Harshal Patel has done a great job with the ball so far and young Shahbaz Ahmed was the game changer for RCB in the last game against SRH. Virat Kohli hasn't been at his best in the first few games. He would like to score big today.

Kolkata Knight Riders' fans were heartbroken after the star-studded KKR batting line-up choked against the Mumbai Indians. After getting off to a great start, they were unable to chase down 152. They would like to get back to winning today. Sunil Narine might replace Shakib-Al-Hasan as the left arm spinner from Bangladesh has had an ordinary start to the tournament.

Dream11 Prediction – Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – IPL 2021

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna

Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

Probable Playing 11