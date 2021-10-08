IPL 2021, RCB vs DC: 5 players to watch out for in today's match

Mumbai: The last and final match of the group stage of the second phase of the UAE leg of IPL with be played between Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) and Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both teams have been in their best form and have made it to the qualifier round with 20 and 16 points respectively. While RCB would be slightly disappointed after losing their last match against Hyderabad, DC, on the other hand, has played the best in this season so far becoming the first team to book its place on the number one spot in the top four teams in the points table.

RCB can also make it into the top two if they go past Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) net run rate that is only if they win the clash against Delhi by a very big margin. The match between the two will be purely academic as both the teams have already qualified for the playoffs. Here is a list of players in today's match to watch out for:

Glenn Maxwell: The right-handed Australian all-rounder has been roaring for the RCB and is in his best form after ages. He is the top run-scorer with 447 runs with a strike rate of nearly 147 for his team. Maxwell has also smashed 50 fifties in this season of the IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan: The left-handed opener for the Delhi Capitals is the highest run-getter for the team and has been in a great vein of form. He was the orange cap holder for the Depli Capitals this season, he lost his rank in the last few games but he still has games ahead of him to regain the top spot. Dhawan has scored 501 runs in 13 games with an average of 42.

Harshal Patel (RCB) and Avesh Khan (DC): The duo will be up against each other in today's match in the race for the purple cap. The uncapped Indian fast bowlers are the best findings of this season of the IPL, along with a few others. Currently, RCB's Harshal Patel holds the purple cap with 29 wickets in 13 matches at economy rate of 8.40, while DC's Avesh Khan is right below him with 22 wickets in 13 matches with an economy rate of 7.14.

Devdutt Padikkal: RCB’s aggressive opener is just 110 runs away from scoring 500 runs in the tournament. Delhi Capitals have better fast bowlers but Padikkal has managed to score runs against fast bowlers with ease in the tournament. Padikkal will also look to end the league season on a good note. RCB will bank on him for a start once again. He has smashed 390 runs at an average of 35.45 in this season of the IPL.

The match will commence at 7:30 PM here at Dubai Internation Stadium.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 06:42 PM IST