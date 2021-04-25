IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni's old tweet goes viral after 'rockstar' Ravindra Jadeja smashes 5 sixes in last over

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday smashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel for five sixes and a four in the last over of the IPL match on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 'Rockstar' Jadeja scored 62 off 28 balls and lifted CSK to a competitive total of 191/4.

CSK had scored only 154 runs in their 19 overs, however, an IPL record-equalling 37-run over was yet to come. Six, six, six (no ball), six, two, six, four -- Jadeja unleashed the beast within himself and did the unthinkable.

Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni's old tweet praising Jadeja has gone viral on Twitter. "God realised RAJNI sir is getting old so he created sir Ravindra Jadeja," read the 2013 tweet.