IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni's old tweet goes viral after 'rockstar' Ravindra Jadeja smashes 5 sixes in last over

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday smashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel for five sixes and a four in the last over of the IPL match on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 'Rockstar' Jadeja scored 62 off 28 balls and lifted CSK to a competitive total of 191/4.
CSK had scored only 154 runs in their 19 overs, however, an IPL record-equalling 37-run over was yet to come. Six, six, six (no ball), six, two, six, four -- Jadeja unleashed the beast within himself and did the unthinkable.
Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni's old tweet praising Jadeja has gone viral on Twitter. "God realised RAJNI sir is getting old so he created sir Ravindra Jadeja," read the 2013 tweet.
Opting to bat first, CSK got off to a good start with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis scripting another fifty-plus partnership in the powerplay.
Both batsmen hit timely boundaries and steered CSK to 74/0 at the end of the ninth over. Yuzvendra Chahal removed Gaikwad in the tenth over but Suresh Raina and du Plessis continued ticking the scoreboard.
The duo took CSK over the 100-run mark in the 13th over. But RCB bounced back in the game as Harshal Patel dismissed both Raina and du Plessis in consecutive balls to reduce CSK to 113/3 in the 14th over.
Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja then carried CSK innings as they both added 31 runs in 22 balls. But Harshal picked up his third wicket of the match when he dismissed Rayudu in the 18th over.
In the final overs, CSK scored at a sluggish pace courtesy of some fine bowling by RCB before Jadeja bludgeoned the bowling attack as he smacked five sixes in the last six legal deliveries to take his side close to 200.
