IPL 2021: RCB survive scare, beat DC by one run

DC, who are third after their second loss in six games, had their backs to the wall at 92 for four in 12.4 overs. However, Hetmyer turned it on and added 78 runs in 44 balls with skipper Rishabh Pant (58 not out off 48 balls) to take the team within striking distance of victory.

Needing 46 from 18 balls, Hetmyer scored 20 out of 21 runs in the 17th over bowled by Kyle Jamieson (who bowled the 18th) to bring the equation down to 25 off two overs.

Harshal Patel conceded 11 and Mohammed Siraj conceded 12 to win the game for RCB.