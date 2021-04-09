IPL 2021: RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal completes 100 games in tournament

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal added another feather to his illustrious cap as he completed 100 games in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chahal achieved the feat when he stepped in the field against Mumbai Indians in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

The right-arm-leg spinner, who made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2013, has played 99 games for his franchise RCB. The IPL 2021 tournament opener is also Chahal's 200th T20 match.

Chahal has taken 121 wickets in the cash-rich league, leaking runs at an economy of 7.67. In the last year's IPL, the right arm leg spinner scalped 21 wickets for RCB.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and has opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the opening game.

Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and Rajat Patidar have made their debut for RCB.