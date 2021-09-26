e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Single-day rise of 28,326 infections, 260 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 3,36,52,745 cases, death toll to 4,46,918: Govt
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 07:59 PM IST

IPL 2021: RCB skipper Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

FPJ Web Desk
Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore hitting a boundary during match 39 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE and the MUMBAI INDIANS held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on the 26th September 2021 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL |

Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore hitting a boundary during match 39 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE and the MUMBAI INDIANS held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on the 26th September 2021 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL |

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday became the first Indian batsman to breach the 10,000-run mark across T20s. The RCB skipper was just 13 runs away from breaching the mark but in today's match against Mumbai Indians in UAE, Kohli achieved the rare feat.

With this record, Virat Kohli became the fifth batsman in the world to get to 10,000 T20 runs. Having turned up for India (in T20Is), Delhi (in domestic cricket), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (in the IPL), Kohli had scored 9987 runs in 313 matches at a strike-rate of 133.95.

Between 2007 and 2021, Virat has scored 5 hundreds and 72 fifties.

Notably, the list of highest run-getters in T20 cricket is currently led by ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle, who has bagged whopping 14,261 runs in 446 matches at a strike rate of 36.94. He has smashed 22 centuries and 87 fifties.

Second in the list is Gayle's West Indies teammate, Kieron Pollard, scoring 11,159 runs in 561 matches. He has one century and 56 half-centuries to his name.

Further, Pakistan's Shoaib Malik, with 10,808 runs and 66 fifties in 436 games, is third in the list. And finally, David Warner rounds off the top 4 with 10,017 runs in 304 matches. He has smashed 8 centuries and 82 fifties.

Like other formats, Kohli possesses an outstanding IPL record. He is currently the highest run-scorer of all time with 6076 runs in 199 matches.

ALSO READ

IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: 5 players to watch out for in today's match

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 07:59 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal