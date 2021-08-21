IPL 2021: RCB replace head coach Katich with Hesson; rope in Chameera, Hasaranga and Tim David to bolster squad

Bengaluru, August 21: High-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced changes to their squad by adding Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and all-rounder/mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, along with Australia's Tim David to their unit for the remainder of the IPL 2021, the franchise announced on Saturday.

Chameera and Hasaranga were an integral part of the limited-overs series against India last July, in which Sri Lanka emerged victorious 2-1 in the T20Is with both bowlers putting in impressive performances. Chameera replaces Daniel Sams, while Hasaranga comes in for Adam Zampa in the squad. David replaces Allen for the remainder of the series.

"We have made some changes to the squad pertaining to the situation," Hesson said during a media briefing. "We have come a long way and have shown steady progress as a team. The addition of Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David and Dushmantha Chameera couldn’t have come at a better time during the replacement window, as we aim to continue with the momentum, building on our performance from earlier this year."

Royal Challengers Bangalore resume Season 14 of the IPL on September 20, 2021 as they square off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Indian players, support staff and the team management will be assembling in Bengaluru on Saturday following which the team will undergo 7 days of quarantine and will undergo Covid tests for 3 days during the period. The team will then depart via a chartered flight from Bangalore on August 29. The other international players and staff will assemble in the UAE starting August 29 onwards. There will be another 6 days of quarantine in the UAE.

In other developments, RCB head coach Simon Katich has stepped down as head coach of the IPL side due to personal reasons and as part of the team's business continuity plan Mike Hesson will step in and discharge the duties of Head Coach for this season, in addition to his existing role of Director of Cricket Operations, RCB.

