IPL 2021: RCB all-rounder Daniel Sams tests positive for COVID-19

Just a day before the opening game of the IPL 2021 season, RCB all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested positive for COVID-19. Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to face defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 9.

"Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3rd, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility," RCB tweeted recently.

In another tweet regarding the same issue, RCB claimed, "Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols."