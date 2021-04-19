IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

At the time of toss, Samson said: "We're going to bowl first. It suits well in these conditions. We just need to keep it simple, we trust our team and teammates. We bat really deep. Knowing that you have a deep batting line-up allows you to express yourself. Same team. They're a tough opposition, we respect them but we're sure of giving them a tough competitive game."