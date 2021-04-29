IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals contributes Rs 7.5 crore towards COVID-19 relief

The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan, where the RRF, Chaired by Ranjit Barthakur, has numerous initiatives it continues to support.

Having the team owners and its players come together has enabled this initiative to reach the scale it has, providing aid to tackle the current crisis and help people get the single most pressing necessity at this time -- oxygen.

Earlier, cricketers like Pat Cummins and commentator Brett Lee donated to aid India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cummins donated USD 50,000 to the PM Cares-Fund to help Indian hospitals buy oxygen supplies while Lee donated 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help the country in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country records 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.