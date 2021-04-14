IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Ben Stokes ruled out of the remaining IPL season

Problems for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2021 edition of the IPL are mounting everyday. After their premier fast bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out of the first few games owing to an injury, their marquee all-rounder Ben Stokes’ campaign has also come to an abrupt end.

Stokes injured a finger on his left hand during Rajasthan Royals’ opening game against Punjab Kings. Stokes was injured while taking a diving catch to dismiss 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle on April 12. After medical examination, it was revealed that he sustained a broken finger which will keep him out of the entire 2021 season.

“Everyone at Rajasthan Royals absolutely admires Ben for being such a huge asset and a valuable member of the Royals family, both on and off the field, and wishes him a speedy recovery,” the franchisee said in a statement released.

“We are delighted that Ben would like to stay with the group to provide his valued support and inputs off the field. In the meantime, we will be reviewing potential replacement options for the remainder of the season,” the statement added.

Dialogue has already begun between the ECB and Rajasthan Royals around managing the injury of the top-class all-rounder.