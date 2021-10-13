IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) match

Rahul Tripathi smashed a six in the penultimate ball as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets in the second IPL qualifier here on Wednesday to set up a title clash with Chennai Super Kings.

Opting to bowl, KKR dished out another superlative bowling display to restrict Delhi Capitals to 135 for 5 on a slow Sharjah track.

Venkatesh Iyer (55) and Shubman Gill (46) then shared 96 runs for the opening wicket but KKR lost five wickets, adding just seven runs to stare at defeat.

But Tripathi smashed the much-needed six to snatch win from the jaws of defeat.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 626

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 603

3. Shikhar Dhawan - 587

4. Faf du Plessis - 547

5. Glenn Maxwell - 513

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 32

2. Avesh Khan - 24

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 21

4. Mohammed Shami - 19

5. Varun Chakaravarthy - 18

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 11:51 PM IST