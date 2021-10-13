e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 11:51 PM IST

IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) match

FPJ Web Desk
Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders after Kolkata Knight Riders win during the qualifier 2 match of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on the 13th October 2021 |

Rahul Tripathi smashed a six in the penultimate ball as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets in the second IPL qualifier here on Wednesday to set up a title clash with Chennai Super Kings.

Opting to bowl, KKR dished out another superlative bowling display to restrict Delhi Capitals to 135 for 5 on a slow Sharjah track.

Venkatesh Iyer (55) and Shubman Gill (46) then shared 96 runs for the opening wicket but KKR lost five wickets, adding just seven runs to stare at defeat.

But Tripathi smashed the much-needed six to snatch win from the jaws of defeat.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 626

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 603

3. Shikhar Dhawan - 587

4. Faf du Plessis - 547

5. Glenn Maxwell - 513

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 32

2. Avesh Khan - 24

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 21

4. Mohammed Shami - 19

5. Varun Chakaravarthy - 18

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 11:51 PM IST
