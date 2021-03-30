IPL 2021: Punjab Kings unveil new jersey ahead of the upcoming season

The team has a plethora of players who would look to take their team into the playoffs this year. The KL Rahul-led side has players like Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Shami and Jhye Richardson who can make an impact in this year's IPL.

Despite of an ordinary 2020 season, Punjab Kings are definitely one of the favourites this year. Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings 11 Punjab last managed to make it to the playoffs in 2014.

In the last season, Punjab Kings finished at the sixth spot. They lost a number of games at the start of the tournament but managed to register five straight victories midway.

With a new jersey and a new name, Punjab Kings would be hoping for a change in fortune in the upcoming season.