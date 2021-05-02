IPL 2021: Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul diagnosed with acute appendicitis, will undergo surgery

What comes as a body blow to the Punjab Kings franchise, KL Rahul, the skipper of the side has been admitted to the hospital after he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis on Saturday.

Rahul felt severe abdomen pain and after the medication failed to improve his condition, he was transferred to the emergency room where further tests revealed that he will be undergoing surgery for the same.

"KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same," Punjab Kings wrote on Twitter.