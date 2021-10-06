IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Opener Jason Roy (44) and skipper Kane Williamson (31) resisted the RCB attack with fighting knocks while Jason Holder (16) played a useful cameo down the batting order.

Harshal Patel (3/33) and Dan Christian (2/14) shared five wickets between them for SRH.

RCB lost skipper Virat Kohli (5) and Dan Christian (1) early but Devdutt Padikkal (41) and Glenn Maxwell (40) kept RCB in hunt with their knocks.

AB de Villiers remained unbeated.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Delhi Capitals - 20 points (played 13, won 10) - Qualified

2. Chennai Super Kings - 18 points (played 13, won 9) - Qualified

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 16 points (played 13, won 8) - Qualified

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 points (played 13, won 6)

5. Mumbai Indians - 12 points (played 13, won 6)

6. Punjab Kings - 10 points (played 13, won 5)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 10 points (played 13, won 5)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 points (played 13, won 3)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:39 PM IST