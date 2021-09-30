IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dished out a clinical display with both bat and ball to record a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Dubai on Wednesday.

Chasing 150, RCB completed the task with as many as 17 balls to spare.

Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell blazed away to an unbeaten 50 off just 30 balls, while Srikar Bharat played sensibly for his 44 off 35 deliveries.

Kohli and Padikkal earlier gave the team a brisk start as RCB scored nine runs per over in the power play.

Earlier, RCB staged an excellent comeback as Rajasthan Royals blew away a blistering start to finish at 149 for nine.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed (2/10) and leg-break bowler Yuzvendra Chahal (2/18) triggered the slide after RR were cruising at 100 for one in the 11th over. Pacer Harshal Patel, who is in the form of his life, picked up three wickets.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Chennai Super Kings - 16 points (played 10, won 8)

2. Delhi Capitals - 16 points (played 11, won 8)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14 points (played 11, won 7)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 10 points (played 11, won 5)

5. Mumbai Indians - 10 points (played 11, won 5)

6. Punjab Kings - 8 points (played 11, won 4)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 8 points (played 11, won 4)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4 points (played 10, won 2)

