IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match

Punjab Kings dished out a disciplined bowling performance to notch up a five-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring IPL match in Sharjah on Saturday.

Meanwhile, SRH have now been knocked out of the race for the playoffs after the loss.

Opting to field, SRH restricted Punjab Kings to a modest 125 for 7 with West Indies seamer Jason Holder (3/19) emerging as the most successful bowler with three wickets.

He was ably supported by fellow pacers Sandeep Sharma (1/20), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/34), spin duo of Rashid Khan (1/17) and Abdul Samad (1/9).

In reply, SRH lost half of their side in 13 overs, slipping to 60 for five.

Jason Holder scored a 29-ball 47* but it was not enough in the end.

For Punjab, South African batsman Aiden Markram (27) was the top-scorer, while skipper KL Rahul contributed with run-a-ball 21 at the top.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Delhi Capitals - 16 points (played 10, won 8)

2. Chennai Super Kings - 14 points (played 9, won 7)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 points (played 9, won 5)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 points (played 9, won 4)

5. Punjab Kings - 8 points (played 10, won 3)

6. Mumbai Indians - 8 points (played 9, won 4)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 8 points (played 9, won 4)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points (played 9, won 1)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:28 PM IST